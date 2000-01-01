Job Description:

This is an unusual opportunity for a talented lawyer to join one of the leading Wall Street law firms with offices pan Asia. Given the growth of the office the client requires a US bar qualified lawyer (NY, California etc) that speaks Korean.

You will be heavily involved with strategic growth of the office infrastructure and client base coupled with transactional work. Ideally the firm is looking at a lawyer that is 5 years post qualfied with at least 3 years being spent in the US as a practising attorney.

Requirements

US bar essential (NY, California or equivalent)

At least 3 years spent working as an attorney inside the US

Finance background essential but non niche experience.

Korean speaker and business level English

The ideal candidate will have tier 1 firm expreiencd and training and will have had exposure to some (but not necessarily all of the following areas) general banking leveraged acquistions project finance structured finance



